TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

