Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 20,200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

