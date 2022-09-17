AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $283.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

About Linde



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

