Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

