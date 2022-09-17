Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

