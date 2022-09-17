AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $136.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

