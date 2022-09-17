Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

