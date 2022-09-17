NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

