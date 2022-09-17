Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 179 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 97,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $324,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $131.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

