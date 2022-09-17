Bank of New Hampshire Sells 430 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

