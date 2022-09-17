Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Corning were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Corning by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 68,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.