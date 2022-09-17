Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 110 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.