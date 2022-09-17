Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $78.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.