Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 839 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $157.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $166.08. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

