Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

