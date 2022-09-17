Lynch & Associates IN Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

