Parsec Financial Management Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

