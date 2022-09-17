Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,086 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 102,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.



