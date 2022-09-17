The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

