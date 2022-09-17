Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 6,085 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.