Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.