Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,529 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.