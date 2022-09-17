Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.83 and a 200-day moving average of $520.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.