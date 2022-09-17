The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

