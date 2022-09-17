James J. Cathey Sells 2,084 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 499,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after buying an additional 107,937 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
