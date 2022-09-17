James J. Cathey Sells 2,084 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 499,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after buying an additional 107,937 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

