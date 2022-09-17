Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. Nucor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NUE opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.