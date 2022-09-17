Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. Nucor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NUE opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

