The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

