The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.
Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of KR stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
