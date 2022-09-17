Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Issue $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 180.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

