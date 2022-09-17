Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.92. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

