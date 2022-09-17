Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Booking Stock Down 4.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,914.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,045.39.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.