TheStreet Downgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to C+

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,302,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in NVIDIA by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,272,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,264 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 9,819,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,508,957,000 after purchasing an additional 976,365 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.