Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.