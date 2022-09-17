Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 12.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

