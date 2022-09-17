Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average is $174.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

