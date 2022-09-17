EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

