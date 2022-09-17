Stillwater Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

