Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $950,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $19,334,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

