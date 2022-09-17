Apella Capital LLC Buys 7,501 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

