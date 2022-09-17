Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $859,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $116.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.