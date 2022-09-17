Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Twitter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 111,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Twitter by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 31,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

