Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

BAX opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

