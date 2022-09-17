Apella Capital LLC Has $529,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

BSCN opened at $20.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

