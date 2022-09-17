Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

