Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 405 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of VRTX opened at $289.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

