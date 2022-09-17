Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $1.23 Million in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
PFFD opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.
