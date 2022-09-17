Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in V.F. were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 1.9 %

VFC opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

