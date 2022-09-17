Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 49,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,359,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 117.2% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

