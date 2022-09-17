iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $238.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.77.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

