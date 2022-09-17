Bank of New Hampshire Sells 11,115 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $24,514,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 392,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

