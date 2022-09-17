Apella Capital LLC Has $551,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

